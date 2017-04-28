Germany rejects demands to end Turkey's EU membership bid
April 28, 2017 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany rejected on Friday, April 28 demands to halt Turkey's bid to join the European Union, even as some EU states said Ankara's membership dream was dead after Turks voted to grant President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, Reuters said.
Increasingly worried with what the European Union sees as Erdogan's growing authoritarianism, EU lawmakers called this week for a formal suspension of Turkey's long-stalled EU bid, saying it does not meet democratic standards.
But German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who will discuss the issue on Friday with his EU counterparts and with Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu, said such a step would be counterproductive.
"The German government is strictly against cancelling the (accession) talks, that would be totally the wrong reaction," he told reporters as he arrived for the meeting in Malta.
"Those who would like to win applause at home because they say 'We do not talk to Turkey any more' will not change anything in Turkey," he said.
Austria has led calls to abort the process, which was launched in 2005 and has been frozen by political obstacles over Cyprus and resistance in some EU states to let in the majority Muslim country, even before this month's referendum.
"It would be absolutely wrong to stick to the illusion of accession (to the EU)," Austria's Sebastian Kurz said.
Erdogan narrowly won a referendum to implement the biggest overhaul of Turkey's political system since the modern state was established nearly a century ago.
Supporters say it will give Turkey stability but EU officials and Turkey's opposition say it is the beginning of one-man rule.
Erdogan's security crackdown following a failed coup last July, his 'Nazi' jibes against EU states Germany and the Netherlands, and what the bloc sees as persecution of dissenting voices, have provoked a crisis in relations.
Photo: Radikal
Top stories
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
Latest news
Neymar believes MU prepared to buy out his €200mln Barcelona contract Neymar has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting 24 in the process.
Cassini probe survives 1st dive between Saturn and its rings The spacecraft's ground team had to spend 20 hours wondering whether the probe was doing well or whether it plunged to its death a few months too early.
Armenian, Russian, Azeri foreign ministers talk Karabakh in Moscow The officials stressed the need to implement the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits in April and June 2016.
Amazon “doubling down” on the Echo ecosystem Amazon debuted the Echo in 2014, bringing the voice-activated Alexa assistant into people's homes.