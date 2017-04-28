Neymar believes MU prepared to buy out his €200mln Barcelona contract
April 28, 2017 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Neymar, 25, has been widely linked with a move away from the Nou Camp in recent months.
And, as Daily Star said citing the Daily Record, he has told close friends that both Manchester United and Chelsea have enquired over his availability.
They claim United have been more persistent in their pursuit of the Brazilian superstar.
Jose Mourinho has reportedly let Neymar know that he is willing to meet his salary demands and, if necessary, pay his £170m (€200m) release clause to do a deal.
The United boss is said to be desperate to bolster his attacking options this summer with Wayne Rooney's long-term future at Old Trafford very much up in the air.
And he is apparently now almost certain to splash some serious cash after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ruled out for nine months with a knee injury.
Mourinho reportedly remains a fan of Marcus Rashford but does not want to burden the youngster with the responsibility of leading United's attack for a whole campaign.
Meanwhile the Daily Record suggest that Neymar could be tempted to join the Red Devils.
He is said to be growing disillusioned with the pecking order at the Nou Camp.
The former Santos star apparently believes Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are deemed more important to Barca's success.
Neymar signed a contract extension with the Spanish giants last summer, running until 2021.
He has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting 24 in the process.
