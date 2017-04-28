Spanish city of Villena recognizes Armenian Genocide
April 28, 2017 - 18:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spanish city of Villena adopted an institutional statement officially recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said.
The statement, adopted by the Villena City Council, describes the 1915 events as a crime against humanity, thus adding Villena to a list of over 30 Spanish cities to have recognized the Genocide.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
