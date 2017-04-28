// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Spanish city of Villena recognizes Armenian Genocide

April 28, 2017 - 18:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Spanish city of Villena adopted an institutional statement officially recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said.

The statement, adopted by the Villena City Council, describes the 1915 events as a crime against humanity, thus adding Villena to a list of over 30 Spanish cities to have recognized the Genocide.

The Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.

The majority of Armenian Diaspora communities were formed by the Genocide survivors.

Present-day Turkey denies the fact of the Armenian Genocide, justifying the atrocities as “deportation to secure Armenians”. Only a few Turkish intellectuals, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk and scholar Taner Akcam, speak openly about the necessity to recognize this crime against humanity.

The Armenian Genocide was recognized by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, Italy, 45 U.S. states, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, the Vatican, Luxembourg, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Sweden, Venezuela, Slovakia, Syria, Vatican, as well as the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches.

