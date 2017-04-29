Artur Aleksanyan confirmed for European Wrestling Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan’s participation in the European Championships has been confirmed, Levon Julfalakyan, head coach of the Armenian wrestling team, told the press service of the Armenian National Olympic Committee (ANOC).

The Armenian wrestler hurt his knee at a training session, with his participation in the championship unconfirmed until today (April 29).

The European Wrestling Championships are scheduled on May 2-7, with the Greco-Roman wrestlers competing on May 5-7.