Presidential hopeful Le Pen says would appoint Dupont-Aignan PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said on Saturday, April 29 she would appoint defeated first-round candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her prime minister if she was to be elected on May 7, according to Reuters.

Right-winger Dupont-Aignan, who scored 4.7 percent of votes in the first round on April 23, announced on Friday that he was backing Le Pen, as widely expected.

"As President of the Republic I will name Nicolas Dupont-Aignan Prime Minister, supported by a presidential majority and united by the national interest," she told a news conference in Paris at which the two politicians sat together.

Dupont-Aignan said he had signed an agreement on the future government with Le Pen that took into account some "modifications" of her program. nL8N1I087D]

Polls on Friday showed centrist Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidential runoff with 59-60 percent of votes, although Le Pen has gained some ground since the start of the week.