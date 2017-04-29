Turkish military kills 14 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
April 29, 2017 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's military killed 14 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday, April 29, the military said in a statement, according to Reuters.
Six militants were killed around the area of Sinat-Haftan and eight in the countryside around Adiyaman in two separate air strikes, the military said.
The PKK, which has carried out a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state, has camps in the mountains of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.
Turkey has stepped up attacks against the PKK in northern Iraq and its Syrian-Kurdish affiliate, the YPG, in recent weeks. The attacks on the YPG, a key member of a U.S.-backed militia fighting Islamic State in Syria, have further complicated relations with Washington.
