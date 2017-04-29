Islamic State kills top Afghan Taliban official in Pakistan
April 29, 2017 - 18:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Islamic State killed a senior Afghan Taliban official in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, the Afghan militants said on Saturday, April 29 in a rare clash between the rival Islamist groups inside Pakistan, according to Reuters.
Afghan Taliban sources told Reuters Maulvi Daud was killed on the outskirts of Peshawar with two other men on Thursday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed Daud's death.
The Islamic State on Friday claimed responsibility for "assassination of a Taliban leader" a day earlier, without naming him, through the group's affiliated news agency AMAQ.
The Islamic State, which at one point controlled huge chunks of territory across Syria and Iraq, has made some inroads into Afghanistan but the group has met tough resistance from the Taliban as well as U.S. and Afghan special forces.
Afghan Taliban sources said Daud was based in Afghanistan's Logar province but would frequently visit Pakistan.
Islamic State does not control any territory inside Pakistan but the group has claimed responsibility for several large-scale bomb attacks.
Pakistani officials say the Islamic State does not have a presence inside the country.
Photo: AFP
Top stories
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
Latest news
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections CCAF expressed confidence in Macron’s courage and adherence to the principles of humanity and democracy.
Bjork to release a career-spanning songbook The book was made in collaboration with pianist Jonas Sen, design house M/M Paris and engraver Werner Wolff.
Lebanese Minister visits Genocide memorial, urges recognition The Lebanese official was accompanied by Armenian Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan.
Muse, Biffy Clyro announced for Vital festival Muse last played in Belfast in 2016 as part of their Drones world tour, which also saw them headline a night at Glastonbury.