Facebook received 16 legal requests for info by Armenian govt. in 2016
May 2, 2017 - 14:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook received seven requests submitted by Armenia as part of formal legal processes, agreeing to release information in 85.7% of cases in the six months to the end of December 2016, the tech giant’s own figures show.
In the first six months of 2016, Armenia sent nine legal process-related requests, Facebook revealed, and received some information in the 66.6% of cases.
Government requests for account data amounted to 21 throughout last year.
The American company, however, received no emergency requests for information about social media users from the government in the reporting period.
Also, the Menlo Park, California company cited the disruption affecting access to Facebook products and services in Armenia that took place during July 2016.
This disruption coincided with protests in Yerevan, the country's capital.
Having received a total of six preservation requests for eight accounts throughout 2016, the company said it will take steps to preserve account records in connection with official criminal investigations for 90 days “pending our receipt of formal legal process.”
Preservation letters require providers to preserve records that exist at the time the letter is received, but cannot require preservation of future information.
