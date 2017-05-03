Pegasus entry to Armenian market postponed indefinitely: aviation chief

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pegasus Airlines in a letter on Tuesday, May 2 informed the Armenian General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) that the carrier’s entry to the Armenian market will indefinitely be postponed, GDCA chief Sergey Avetisyan said on Wednesday.

Avetisyan cited the letter as saying that the company is experiencing some technical problems.

He said, nevertheless, that Pegasus poses no security threats whatsoever.

The Turkish low-cost carrier was set to start implementing flights from Istanbul to Yerevan from June 1.