Five years, billions of dollars needed to rebuild Mosul, officials say
May 3, 2017 - 17:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said, according to Reuters.
The airport, railway station and university were all destroyed in the long fight to dislodge Islamic State militants from their main Iraqi stronghold.
Iraqi government forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition have now retaken the eastern half of the city - letting regional councillors return for the first time in 2-1/2 years to survey the damage.
"After Mosul is fully liberated, we need a working plan to restore things to the way they were before 2014 when Islamic State took over," Noureldin Qablan, deputy chairman of the council covering the surrounding Nineveh province, told Reuters.
He sat back in his office in the heart of Mosul, the province's regional capital, an unremarkable building apart from its new concrete fortifications and the teams of armed guards surrounding it.
A gun lay on his desk, next to his phone and piles of paperwork.
Outside, bustling markets have sprung back into life on the eastern banks of the Tigris river. Over on the other side of the river, Islamic State fighters are holed in, defending the densely-populated Old City with snipers and suicide bombers.
Some of the early repair work could cost as little as $5,000 a house, Qablan said.
But even that would strain budgets that he said were under-funded by the central government in Baghdad.
"Honestly, we are not getting enough support. What has been allocated to Nineveh in 2017 was 52 billion Iraqi dinars ($44.5 million) which is a very small sum for a province this size," Qablan said.
"In 2013 we were allocated 738 billion dinars, yet after all this destruction we get just 52. It is very hard to reach our goals with this sum, so we are counting on foreign grants."
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
Spanish Cullera recognizes Armenian Genocide Cullera thus joins dozens of other Spanish towns, as well as the regions of Aragon, Balearic Islands, Basque Country and Catalonia.
Metallica to live stream rehearsal, release limited edition vinyl album Metallica have announced that they’re set to live stream their rehearsal session the night before they kick off the North American leg of their WorldWired tour.
Led Zeppelin reunion rumors start again The last time the surviving members of Led Zeppelin played together with Jason Bonham was in December 2007.
Celluloid Dreams nabs “Toni Erdmann” star’s “The Interpreter” The film centers on 80-year-old Ali Ungar, who comes across a book by a former SS officer describing his wartime activities in Slovakia.