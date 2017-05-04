Britain's Prince Philip to step down from public life
May 4, 2017 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is 95, will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced on Thursday, May 4, according to The Telegraph.
The Palace said in a statement it was the Duke's decision taken with the support of the Queen.
It said: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen.
"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.
"The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.
"Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."
The announcement comes after The Queen's most senior aides summoned her entire household to an emergency meeting.
Social media immediately went into overdrive, speculating about the death of a senior royal or an abdication.
