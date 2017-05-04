Presidential hopeful Macron accuses rival Le Pen of spreading lies

PanARMENIAN.Net - French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron accused his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Thursday, May 4 of spreading lies by suggesting he had an undisclosed offshore fund, Reuters said.

Macron's party said it was taking legal action after an internet campaign suggested shortly before a televised debate between the two candidates on Wednesday night that Macron had concealed funds in a foreign tax haven. Macron himself denied the allegation.

Campaigning on an anti-EU, anti-globalization platform, Le Pen has sought to portray the former investment banker and economy minister as an out-of-touch member of an elite responsible for France's ills: unemployment of around 10 percent, low growth, and a two-year spate of Islamist violence.

According to a snap opinion poll by Elabe for BFMTV, 63 percent of viewers found Macron the more convincing in Wednesday's debate, reinforcing his status as favorite to win the Elysee.

An Ifop-Fiducial poll released on Wednesday put Macron 20 percentage points ahead of Le Pen in voting intentions, in line with other recent surveys.

Official campaigning is required by law to end at midnight on Friday before voters go to the polls on Sunday for the runoff between the candidates who topped the first round two weeks ago.

French two-year bond yields fell 3 basis points to a two-month low on Thursday, pointing to further relief on financial markets that Le Pen had not gained ground with her pledges to quit the euro currency, hold a referendum on leaving the European Union, and print money to finance higher state spending.

Macron has promised to stimulate growth with training programs and a relaxation of labor laws, while reducing state expenditure.