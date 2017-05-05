National Interest: Armenia bought the Iskander to restrain Baku’s aggression
May 5, 2017 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In an article published on The National Interest, Armenian political analyst Areg Galstyan suggests that the country has acquired Iskander missiles from Russia as a system for restraining Azerbaijan’s aggressive plans.
Written to address a number of misconceptions contained in a recently published feature on the Washington Post, the article clarifies that Nagorno Karabakh is the historical territory of the Armenian people, which was transferred to Soviet Azerbaijan, created by the Bolshevik government for political purposes.
“The Soviet Union was striving for territorial expansion against Iran; creating a republic with the name Azerbaijan, Moscow expressed its claims to the Iranian provinces of East and West Azerbaijan. Thus, transfer of the Armenian territories of Nagorno Karabakh and Nakhichevan to Azerbaijan was based on pragmatic geopolitical calculations by the Soviet leadership,” Galstyan says.
“If we carefully analyze Azerbaijan’s aggressive rhetoric, coupled with systematic violation of the ceasefire and diversionary actions against the civilian population, we can understand why Armenia purchased the Iskander system from Russia. Iskander systems are viewed by official Yerevan not as an element of intimidation, but as a system for restraining the aggressive plans of Baku.”
Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh, which claimed hundreds of lives on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.
Four Iskander systems have been delivered to Armenia and displayed for the first time at the military parade marking the 25th anniversary of the country’s independence.
Top stories
Head of the EU delegation to Armenia ambassador Piotr Świtalski will also participate in the negotiations.
Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Ink drawing signed by van Gogh sold for $12,000 at Woodshed Art Auctions Woodshed Art Auctions is a family-owned art gallery specializing in oil painting restoration and live and online art auctions.
OnePlus 5 will arrive this summer The phone is called the OnePlus 5 and not the OnePlus 4 because the number four is considered unlucky in China, where OnePlus is based.
New Europeana collaboration opens up access to a million fashion objects The Europeana Fashion collection launches on the Europeana platform with new galleries curating the collection by themes.
Rare and important work by Félix Vallotton to be auctioned at Sotheby's This superb landscape by the celebrated Swiss-French painter is one of a small group of works completed following his visit to Russia in 1913.