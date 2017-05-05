CIA plots to kill Kim Jong-un, North Korea claims
May 5, 2017 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. and South Korean agents are plotting to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, state media report, according to BBC News.
A statement by the ministry of state security said a terrorist group backed by the CIA and South Korea's intelligence agency had entered the country to attack with a bio-chemical substance.
It said North Korea would find and "mercilessly destroy" the terrorists.
It comes amid high tensions in the region.
The statement, carried by North Korean news agency KCNA, said the alleged plot included the use of "biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substance".
The Supreme Leader would have been targeted at a military parade and public procession, with the results not be visible for six to 12 months afterwards, it said.
The statement alleges that a North Korean, which it identifies only by the surname "Kim", had been "corrupted and bribed" by South Korean intelligence services while he was working in Russia.
It lists several payments made to him, and says on his return to Pyongyang he was instructed to provide detailed information about a frequently used event ground and to assess possible methods of attack.
"Korean-style anti-terrorist attack will be commenced from this moment to sweep away the intelligence and plot-breeding organisations of the U.S. imperialists and the puppet clique," the statement says.
A war of words between the West and Pyongyang has escalated in recent weeks, with North Korea threatening to carry out a sixth nuclear test.
On Saturday North Korea conducted its second failed ballistic missile test in two weeks. The U.S. has sent a warship to the region and installed a controversial anti-missile defence system in South Korea.
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
Ink drawing signed by van Gogh sold for $12,000 at Woodshed Art Auctions Woodshed Art Auctions is a family-owned art gallery specializing in oil painting restoration and live and online art auctions.
OnePlus 5 will arrive this summer The phone is called the OnePlus 5 and not the OnePlus 4 because the number four is considered unlucky in China, where OnePlus is based.
New Europeana collaboration opens up access to a million fashion objects The Europeana Fashion collection launches on the Europeana platform with new galleries curating the collection by themes.
Rare and important work by Félix Vallotton to be auctioned at Sotheby's This superb landscape by the celebrated Swiss-French painter is one of a small group of works completed following his visit to Russia in 1913.