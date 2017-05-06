Ombudsman: 20 Karabakh soldiers killed in Azerbaijan's fire in 10 months

PanARMENIAN.Net - 20 Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) servicemen were killed in Azerbaijan's fire in the period between May 1, 2016 and February 28, 2017, Artsakh human rights defender Ruben Melikyan said.

According to him, the figures prove that Azerbaijan constantly violates the ceasefire, Panorama.am reports.

"We must be able to provide information about these violations to the international community in the language they speak, which we do," Melikyan said.

In particular, he said, the Armenian side has managed to accumulate comprehensive information about the human rights violations by Azerbaijan registered during events in April 2016 and present it to the international community.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh, which left hundreds killed on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.