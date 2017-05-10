Report reveals how much Ibrahimovic 'earned' for his 28 Man United goals
May 10, 2017 - 17:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has earned a whopping £2.86million in goal bonuses at Manchester United this season, it has emerged, according to Mirror.
The mercurial Swedish striker arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer from French giants PSG last summer.
He reportedly signed the most expensive contract in Premier League history, taking home £367,640-a-week in basic pay. On top of that, the 35-year-old’s contract includes incremental goal bonus rises.
And according to a new book published in Germany, Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football , by Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wurzinger, Ibrahimovic has been handsomely rewarded for his incredible haul of 28 goals in 46 outrings.
A damaged anterior knee ligament ended Ibrahimovic’s season last month. But the new book claims he raked in the money before then thanks to his reported bonus scheme.
The first five goals are claimed to be worth £47,000-each before rising to £79,000 for the next five, £111,000 for the following five, then £143,000 for five more until his last eight goals pocketed him £119,000-each.
His nine goals from the end of November to the close of 2016 earned him £999,000, according to the book published by Der Spiegel .
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
Sprint planning to launch 5G network by end of 2019 Besides the “late 2019” date, the release notes that the carrier is looking to develop its 5G network in the 2.5GHz band of spectrum.
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross roll out Banksy Hotel song (video) Nine Inch Nails and Massive Attack were previously announced to feature at a series of concerts in a piano bar in Banksy’s latest project.
Armenia: YELQ defends financial aid plan as legal in Yerevan elections According to Nikol Pashinyan, the city budget will increase by AMD 30-40 billion in the event of YELQ’s victory.
Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil new video for “Goodbye Angels” (video) The clip was directed by Thoranna Sigurdardottir [aka TOTA], who also was behind the camera for the band’s video for “Go Robot” in September.