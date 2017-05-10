Report reveals how much Ibrahimovic 'earned' for his 28 Man United goals

PanARMENIAN.Net - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has earned a whopping £2.86million in goal bonuses at Manchester United this season, it has emerged, according to Mirror.

The mercurial Swedish striker arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer from French giants PSG last summer.

He reportedly signed the most expensive contract in Premier League history, taking home £367,640-a-week in basic pay. On top of that, the 35-year-old’s contract includes incremental goal bonus rises.

And according to a new book published in Germany, Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football , by Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wurzinger, Ibrahimovic has been handsomely rewarded for his incredible haul of 28 goals in 46 outrings.

A damaged anterior knee ligament ended Ibrahimovic’s season last month. But the new book claims he raked in the money before then thanks to his reported bonus scheme.

The first five goals are claimed to be worth £47,000-each before rising to £79,000 for the next five, £111,000 for the following five, then £143,000 for five more until his last eight goals pocketed him £119,000-each.

His nine goals from the end of November to the close of 2016 earned him £999,000, according to the book published by Der Spiegel .