Kremlin says Moscow unconcerned about FBI director's dismissal
May 10, 2017 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says Moscow isn’t concerned about the firing of the FBI director, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday, May 10.
Dmitry Peskov says Russia hopes that President Donald Trump’s decision to fire the FBI’s James Comey won’t affect U.S.-Russia ties “in any way.”
Peskov calls it “an entirely domestic matter” for the United States.
The surprise dismissal of Comey, who played a controversial role in last year's presidential election, came as he was leading a probe into whether Trump's aides colluded with Moscow to sway the November vote.
