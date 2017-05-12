North Korea sends letter of protest over new U.S. sanctions
May 12, 2017 - 16:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - North Korea sent a rare letter of protest to the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, May 12 warning that a new package of tougher sanctions would only spur its development of nuclear weapons, North Korea's state media reported.
The protest was lodged by the recently revived Foreign Affairs Committee of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, which said the U.S. House of Representatives was "obsessed" with a sense of disapproval and warned it of dire consequences, Reuters reports.
"The U.S. House of Representatives should think twice," the committee said in its letter, a copy of which was published by the KCNA state news agency.
Tension has been high for weeks over North Korea's nuclear and missile development and fears it will conduct a sixth nuclear test or test-launch another ballistic missile in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation this month to tighten sanctions by targeting North Korea's shipping industry and companies that do business it.
The U.S. legislation was intended to cut off supplies of cash that help fund North Korea's nuclear program, and increase pressure to stop human rights abuses such as the use of slave labor, the bill's sponsor said.
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
Harry Potter prequel stolen in Birmingham burglary Reportedly set three years before Harry Potter's birth, it features the schoolboy wizard's father James Potter, and godfather Sirius Black, when they were teenagers.
Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.25 million trucks to address software error The recall covers 1.02 million 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the United States.
Germany's economy grows strongly in Q1 2017 Germany has the largest economy in the eurozone and its performance is in marked contrast to that of other big countries, such as Italy and France.
Brazil says Zika virus emergency over The number of cases dropped 95% between January and April, compared to the same period a year ago, officials said.