U.S., China ink trade deal
May 12, 2017 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. and China have reached a 10-point trade deal that opens the Chinese market to U.S. credit rating agencies and credit card companies, BBC News said.
Under the deal, China will also lift its ban on U.S. beef imports and accept U.S. shipments of liquefied natural gas.
In return, Chinese cooked chicken will be allowed into the U.S. market and Chinese banks can enter the U.S. market.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the deal should reduce China's trade surplus with the U.S. by the end of 2017.
The announcement marks the first tangible results of trade talks that began last month. The agreement is seen as an indication that U.S. President Donald Trump is adopting a less confrontational approach with Beijing than he promised during last year's election campaign.
Trump had threatened to label China a "currency manipulator" and impose trade tariffs on its goods, but has since softened his position.
He had also attempted to link U.S.-China trade talks to concerns over North Korea's nuclear ambitions, urging Beijing to exert more pressure on Pyongyang.
However, after the trade deal was announced, China's vice-minister of finance, Zhu Guangyao, said economic issues should not be politicised.
"On the connection between the North Korean nuclear issue and our economic '100 days' plan' negotiations, I can tell you frankly that our economy team focused all their efforts on economic issues," he told journalists.
