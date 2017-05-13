Batshuayi delivers Chelsea Premier League title

PanARMENIAN.Net - Substitute Michy Batshuayi's dramatic 82nd-minute winner gave Chelsea the Premier League title following a hard-earned 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Friday, May 12, according to AFP.

The Belgian striker's late goal at The Hawthorns took Antonio Conte's side 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur, who have only nine points left to play for.

It is Chelsea's second title win in three seasons, their sixth in total, and comes at the end of former Juventus and Italy coach Conte's first season as manager.

"This is a great achievement for the players," Conte told Sky Sports in a pitch-side interview after breaking away from his players' jubilant celebrations.

"I thank them for their commitment and work-rate. They showed me a great attitude to try to do something great this season. After this win we must be happy, we must be pleased.

"It wasn't easy for me to arrive in England and try different habits, a different language and inherit players after a bad season."

A video posted on Chelsea's official Twitter account showed reserve goalkeeper Asmir Begovic tipping an ice bucket over Conte as he entered the changing room while Diego Costa sprayed him with champagne.

Batshuayi, the understudy to Costa, had only been on the pitch for seven minutes when he scored the winning goal -- his first in the league since August.

"It's good. It's the best day for Chelsea today," said Batshuayi, who arrived from Marseille last year in a Â£33.2 million ($42.8 million, 39.1 million euros) transfer.

"Everybody is happy. It's great to take the trophy."

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said: "I thought it was going to be one of those days. We had so many chances in the first half and then we got a bit nervous.

"The beauty of football: a player who didn't play a lot scores the winning goal for the championship."