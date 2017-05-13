// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

British foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election

British foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election
May 13, 2017 - 13:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary, Reuters says.

In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper published on Saturday, May 13, the Conservative politician also said Russian president Vladimir Putin would "rejoice" if Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party won the June 8 election.

Referring to Putin, Johnson said: “Clearly we think that is what he did in America, it’s blatantly obvious that’s what he did in France [where incoming president Emmanuel Macron’s emails were hacked], in the western Balkans he is up to all sorts of sordid enterprises, so we have to be vigilant."

He said Putin wanted “to undermine faith in democracy altogether and to discredit the whole democratic process."

Johnson also told The Telegraph that rather than Britain having to pay a divorce bill for leaving the European Union, the EU could end up having to pay Britain because it had contributed to so many EU assets.

“They are going to try to bleed this country white with their bill,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported the EU might seek an upfront payment in 2019 of up to 100 billion euros ($109 billion). That sum was immediately rejected by British ministers.

Photo. Andrew Matthews/PA
Related links:
Reuters. UK foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election
 Top stories
Warming U.S. ties with Kurds stoke Turkish border tensions: The GuardianWarming U.S. ties with Kurds stoke Turkish border tensions: The Guardian
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Council of Europe to investigate Azerbaijan vote-rigging allegationsCouncil of Europe to investigate Azerbaijan vote-rigging allegations
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
Trump administration proposes reducing foreign aidTrump administration proposes reducing foreign aid
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Azerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: reportAzerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: report
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
 Articles
Mysterious village of dwarfs

Black turtle’s curse

 Most popular in the section
Islamic State kills top Afghan Taliban official in Pakistan
Syrian rebel groups fight each other in besieged Damascus enclave
Eurozone inflation back up at targeted level as economy improves
PACE declares “no confidence” in Pedro Agramunt as President
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Harrison Ford talks his role in “Blade Runner” sequel Set 30 years after “Blade Runner,” the sequel follows an LAPD officer named K (Ryan Gosling) in search of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Nissan says UK plant hit by cyber attack A company spokesman declined to confirm media reports that production at the plant, which employs 7,000, had been halted.
Roadside nabs Sally Potter's all-star dark comedy “The Party” Starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Cillian Murphy and Patricia Clarkson, “The Party” was universally praised after screening in competition in Berlin.
iPhone 8 will reportedly cost $1,000 "We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128 GB and 256 GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," analyst Simona Jankowski said.