Renault stops production at several sites after cyber attack
May 13, 2017 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday, May 13 to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said, according to Reuters.
"Proactive measures have been put in place, including the temporarily suspension of industrial activity at some sites," the spokesman said.
Renault's plant at Sandouville in northwestern France was one of the factories that stopped production, the spokesman said, declining to provide a full list of affected sites.
The manufacturer is the first major French company to report being affected by the ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.
PSA Group, Renault's French rival, was not affected, a spokesman said on Saturday.
