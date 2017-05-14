Polls open across Armenian capital for municipal elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Polls opened across Yerevan on Sunday, May 14 at 8:00 am for elections to the City Council of the Armenian capital, set to close 12 hours later.

5136 observers from 17 monitoring organizations will carry out observation missions.

A total of 474 district electoral commissions have been formed.

Three parties participate in elections. The ruling Republican Party’s proportional list is headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan; Nikol Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who recently announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, will head its list.