Polls open across Armenian capital for municipal elections
May 14, 2017 - 08:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Polls opened across Yerevan on Sunday, May 14 at 8:00 am for elections to the City Council of the Armenian capital, set to close 12 hours later.
5136 observers from 17 monitoring organizations will carry out observation missions.
A total of 474 district electoral commissions have been formed.
Three parties participate in elections. The ruling Republican Party’s proportional list is headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan; Nikol Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who recently announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, will head its list.
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
