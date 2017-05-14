Armenia’s YELQ bloc expects victory in Yerevan elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mayoral candidate from YELQ Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday, May 14 that the bloc expects victory in elections to the Yerevan City Council, currently underway in the Armenian capital.

After casting a ballot on Sunday, Pashinyan cited the vote-buying process as a serious problem, adding that residents too participate in it.

“Without election bribes, there’s no way RPA can win,” he said.

In response to a question on whether the bloc will accepts elections results, Pashinyan said YELQ will ”took them into consideration.”

Two more parties run for City Council seats: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia and Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, whose proportional lists are headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan and lawmaker from 5th Convocation National Assembly Zaruhi Postanjyan, respectively.