Armenia’s YELQ bloc expects victory in Yerevan elections
May 14, 2017 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mayoral candidate from YELQ Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday, May 14 that the bloc expects victory in elections to the Yerevan City Council, currently underway in the Armenian capital.
After casting a ballot on Sunday, Pashinyan cited the vote-buying process as a serious problem, adding that residents too participate in it.
“Without election bribes, there’s no way RPA can win,” he said.
In response to a question on whether the bloc will accepts elections results, Pashinyan said YELQ will ”took them into consideration.”
Two more parties run for City Council seats: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia and Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, whose proportional lists are headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan and lawmaker from 5th Convocation National Assembly Zaruhi Postanjyan, respectively.
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to relieve Yuri Khachaturov of the position of the secretary of the National Security Council.
Armenians and Turks seem to forget that the United States has recognized the Armenian Genocide at the highest levels, the publisher says.
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
