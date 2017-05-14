Armenia: Opposition leader's daughter hospitalized "after police violence"
May 14, 2017 - 19:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The daughter of mayoral candidate Zaruhi Postanjyan has been hospitalized, the hopeful told reporters on Sunday, May 14, accusing the police of violence against herself and her daughter.
Polls opened across Yerevan, the Armenian capital at 8:00 am on Sunday, set to close 12 hours later. Three parties (ruling Republican Party (RPA), Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) and YELQ bloc - run for City Council seats.
The girl, who is thought to be a teenager, was taken to hospital with a concussion.
It was reported earlier that Postanjyan’s daughter was detained but, according to some information, the car broke halfway and law enforcement officers were unable to take the girl to the police station.
May 13 is the day of electoral silence ahead of the Yerevan City Council vote on May 14, which bans political parties from campaigning.
