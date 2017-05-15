Trump, Macron plan "lengthy lunch" in Brussels

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are to hold a "lengthy lunch" in Brussels this month - a bonding exercise for two men the White House believes have much in common, AFP reports.

Senior US administration officials told AFP that Trump will break bread with Macron on May 25 in Brussels and "compare perspectives."

The White House believes the 39-year-old French centrist -- who took office on Sunday, May 14 -- and the 70-year-old US leader are not as uncomfortable allies as it first may seem.

This despite suspicions that Trump would have preferred far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to win the recent French election.

For one, both Macron and Trump are presidential neophytes.

"They are two of the newest leaders to the stage," said a senior Trump administration official, adding that a recent phone call between the two leaders very well.

Trump "was very impressed with Mr Macron," said the official, who had direct knowledge of the call.

Trump ? who regularly gripes about getting insufficient credit for his November 2016 election victory ? was impressed that Macron won almost 50 percent more votes than Le Pen.

"It was clearly a very strong electoral win," said the official, who asked not to be named in order to discuss sensitive issues.