// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Trump, Macron plan "lengthy lunch" in Brussels

Trump, Macron plan
May 15, 2017 - 11:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are to hold a "lengthy lunch" in Brussels this month - a bonding exercise for two men the White House believes have much in common, AFP reports.

Senior US administration officials told AFP that Trump will break bread with Macron on May 25 in Brussels and "compare perspectives."

The White House believes the 39-year-old French centrist -- who took office on Sunday, May 14 -- and the 70-year-old US leader are not as uncomfortable allies as it first may seem.

This despite suspicions that Trump would have preferred far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to win the recent French election.

For one, both Macron and Trump are presidential neophytes.

"They are two of the newest leaders to the stage," said a senior Trump administration official, adding that a recent phone call between the two leaders very well.

Trump "was very impressed with Mr Macron," said the official, who had direct knowledge of the call.

Trump ? who regularly gripes about getting insufficient credit for his November 2016 election victory ? was impressed that Macron won almost 50 percent more votes than Le Pen.

"It was clearly a very strong electoral win," said the official, who asked not to be named in order to discuss sensitive issues.

Photo. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Related links:
AFP. Trump, Macron plan 'lengthy' Brussels get-to-know-you lunch
 Top stories
PACE declares “no confidence” in Pedro Agramunt as PresidentPACE declares “no confidence” in Pedro Agramunt as President
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Council of Europe to investigate Azerbaijan vote-rigging allegationsCouncil of Europe to investigate Azerbaijan vote-rigging allegations
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
Trump administration proposes reducing foreign aidTrump administration proposes reducing foreign aid
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Azerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: reportAzerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: report
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
 Articles
Mysterious village of dwarfs

Black turtle’s curse

 Most popular in the section
Islamic State kills top Afghan Taliban official in Pakistan
Syrian rebel groups fight each other in besieged Damascus enclave
Eurozone inflation back up at targeted level as economy improves
Warming U.S. ties with Kurds stoke Turkish border tensions: The Guardian
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Johnny Depp to star as McAfee antivirus creator in “King of the Jungle” The pic is based on a true story first published in Condé Nast’s Wired magazine by Joshua Davis.
Lyft and Waymo reportedly seal deal to collaborate on self-griving cars The deal calls for the companies to work together to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream through pilot projects.
Jennifer Lawrence in Darren Aronofsky’s thriller "mother!" poster The poster features an oil painting of Lawrence, who has a bloody hole on her chest and holds a bloody heart in her hands.
“People vs. O.J. Simpson” among BAFTA TV Awards 2017 winners BAFTA TV Awards didn't show love for Netflix's "The Crown", though the show led the pack of nominees with five nods.