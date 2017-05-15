Syrian activists say strikes on IS town kill 20
May 15, 2017 - 18:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian activists say airstrikes on a town held by the Islamic State group near the Iraqi border have killed at least 20 civilians, The Associated Press reports.
It isn't clear who is behind the raid on Boukamal but various activist groups blame the U.S.-led coalition, which is waging war on IS. The claims could not be independently verified.
Omar Abo Laila of the activist-run Deir Ezzor 24 says 15 homes in the town were destroyed in the raid on Monday. He says the victims were displaced civilians from Iraq and Syria.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the civilian death toll is at 23 at the moment but that it is likely to rise.
Observatory director Rami Abdurrahman says IS fighters were also killed.
