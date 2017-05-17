Diamond earrings fetch record $57.4-million at auction in Geneva
May 17, 2017 - 10:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two spectacular diamonds mounted as earrings fetched a record $57.4-million (51.8 million euros) Tuesday, May 16 at auction in Geneva, with an unnamed Asia-based buyer netting both, Sotheby's said, according to AFP.
The earrings were sold as separate lots. After protracted bidding, the flawless and vivid "The Apollo Blue" fetched $42.087-million and the equally intensely luminescent "The Artemis Pink" went for $15.33-million, buyers premium included.
The earrings, named after Greek gods, had respectively been valued at between $38-million and $50-million and $12.5-million and $18-million.
The 14.54-carat "Apollo Blue" is the largest gemstone in its category ever to be auctioned and has been cut and polished to a pear shape.
The 16-carat "Artemis Pink" is near identical in shape. It is also one of the world's most "chemically pure" diamonds, according to the Gemological Institute of America, which experts say gives the stone such a high degree of transparency.
Photo. AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
“Grey's Anatomy” firefighter spin-off lands series order on ABC The news of "Grey's" new spin-off comes in the wake of ABC's announcement of "Scandal", which is set to end after season 7.
Diego Luna, Orlando Bloom join “Berlin, I Love You” Several directors will each handle one story in the project, with Patrick Dempsey and Renee Zellweger attached to make their directorial debuts as part of the film.
Matthew Vaughn, Robert Zemeckis shortlisted to helm “The Flash” The trio of helmers emerge as Warners is in the final throes of its search for a filmmaker to tackle the Scarlet Speedster after losing Rick Famuyiwa.
Karabakh: No need to destroy Azeri defense minister’s helicopter Azerbaijani reports suggesting that Artsakh troops have attempted to down the helicopter are completely false, Senor Hasratyan said.