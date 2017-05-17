S. Korea president warns high chance of clashes with North

PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korean President Moon Jae-In warned Wednesday, May 17 there was a "high possibility" of military clashes along the border with North Korea as tensions mount over Pyongyang's weapons ambitions, AFP reports.

Moon, who was sworn in last week, warned that the North's nuclear and rocket programmes were "advancing rapidly", days after Pyongyang launched what appeared to be its longest-range missile yet.

"I will never tolerate the North's provocations and nuclear threats," he said on a visit to the defence ministry, urging the South's military to adopt a "watertight defence posture".

"We are living in the reality where there is a high possibility of military clashes" along the disputed sea border off the Koreas' west coast or along the heavily-fortified land frontier that divides them, he said.

Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have ramped up in recent weeks with the Trump administration saying military action was an option under consideration and the North threatening massive retaliation.

Left-leaning Moon favours engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, but after Sunday's missile launch said dialogue would be possible "only if Pyongyang changes its behaviour".