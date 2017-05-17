S. Korea president warns high chance of clashes with North
May 17, 2017 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korean President Moon Jae-In warned Wednesday, May 17 there was a "high possibility" of military clashes along the border with North Korea as tensions mount over Pyongyang's weapons ambitions, AFP reports.
Moon, who was sworn in last week, warned that the North's nuclear and rocket programmes were "advancing rapidly", days after Pyongyang launched what appeared to be its longest-range missile yet.
"I will never tolerate the North's provocations and nuclear threats," he said on a visit to the defence ministry, urging the South's military to adopt a "watertight defence posture".
"We are living in the reality where there is a high possibility of military clashes" along the disputed sea border off the Koreas' west coast or along the heavily-fortified land frontier that divides them, he said.
Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have ramped up in recent weeks with the Trump administration saying military action was an option under consideration and the North threatening massive retaliation.
Left-leaning Moon favours engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, but after Sunday's missile launch said dialogue would be possible "only if Pyongyang changes its behaviour".
Photo. AFP/KIM HONG-JI
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
Netflix to develop "The Witcher" series Netflix will develop and produce a new show based on The Witcher Saga, the series of eight novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.
Armenia opposition party submits crime report over Yerevan elections Video footage posted online showed police dragging Zaruhi Postanjyan and her daughter out of the campaign office.
Karabakh unveils footage of preventive actions against Azerbaijan (video) In response to Azerbaijan’s military operations along the Artsakh contact line, Artsakh Defense Army troops took preventive measures.
First look at Keanu Reeves in “Siberia” thriller Reeves stars as Lucas, an American diamond merchant who travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin.