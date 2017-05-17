Russia willing to hand over its records of Trump's talks with Lavrov, Kislyak
May 17, 2017 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the ongoing scandal around President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian officials as “political schizophrenia,” The Associated Press reports.
Trump came under fire earlier this week after it was revealed that he shared the sensitive intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak.
Speaking at a joint news conference with the visiting Italian prime minister on Wednesday, May 17, Putin said he had “no other explanation” as to why Trump came under attack other than “political schizophrenia.” Putin even suggested that Russia share the records of last week’s talks between Trump and Lavrov with the U.S. Congress, if the White House approved.
Putin joked that that he would reprimand Lavrov because “he hasn’t shared those secrets with us.”
