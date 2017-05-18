EU looks to build alternative to London for capital market: Reuters
May 18, 2017 - 12:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brexit has forced the European Union to rethink its flagship capital markets union (CMU) project and urgently look for ways to create an alternative financial market to London, according to a draft EU document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, May 17.
London is the bloc's biggest financial market by far, but will be outside the EU from 2019, posing a challenge to the CMU project that had already begun to flag before last year's referendum in Britain.
"The CMU reform programme must be updated so that it can meet the challenge of creating a more autonomous capital market for the EU-27 economy," the document written by the European Commission says, referring to the remaining EU member states.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has said she wants a free trade agreement with the EU that would include financial services, but the document suggests the bloc wants instead to replicate London's financial industry as much as it can, Reuters says.
The draft document, due to be discussed by the executive Commission on June 7 ahead of potential publication, said Brexit made it necessary to ensure that businesses remaining in the EU would have access to strong capital markets.
"This calls for stronger actions, more effective supervision and making sure that the benefits of the CMU are felt across the entire EU," it said.
"The City of London has traditionally pooled liquidity and provided risk management services for the rest of the EU. The departure of the UK from the single market reinforces the need and urgency of further developing and integrating EU capital markets."
A "deep re-engineering" of the financial system is necessary and this "implies finding ways to integrate sustainability into the EU's regulatory and financial policy framework", and to broaden the "geographical reach of capital markets".
Separately, the EU executive has already announced it will publish a draft law next month to tighten its grip on the clearing of euro-denominated securities, an activity which London currently dominates.
Top stories
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Partner news
Latest news
NA speaker nominee vows better ties between authorities and opposition He hailed Armenia’s transition to a parliamentary system of governance which, according to him, envisages more responsibility.
Band formed by Gorillaz and Klaxons members announce debut gig As well as playing guitar with Gorillaz, Jeff Wootton has also played live with The Last Shadow Puppets, Beady Eye and Damon Albarn.
First promo art for “Hellboy” reboot unveiled "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" is reportedly aiming for an R-Rating and will have a horror movie style.
“Star Trek: Discovery” unveils epic 1st trailer, photos and poster (video) The lavishly produced trailer later offers a glimpse of a dark and sleek new starship bridge, the royal blue Starfleet uniforms as well as introduces Lt. Saru.