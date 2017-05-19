Mkhitaryan reacts to Manchester United goal of the season award (video)
May 19, 2017 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan was delighted to be awarded with scoring Manchester United's best goal of the season at the club's awards ceremony.
The Armenian was picked out by a cross from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 3-1 win at Old Trafford and somehow flicked powerfully past the helpless Jordan Pickford in the Black Cats' goal.
Mkhitaryan was surprised with himself that he scored the goal and says it wasn't something he had done in training before.
“To be honest, I was impressed as well," he said, according to The Express.
"I couldn’t imagine I could score such a goal. I didn’t really know what was happening.
“I don’t think you have to practice these kind of goals, you just have to take this quick decision.
“I couldn’t miss this opportunity because I got a great goal from the God.”
Mkhitaryan's Manchester United are back in action in their final Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The Red Devils will finish the campaign in sixth but can qualify for the Champions League if they beat Ajax in the Europa League final next Wednesday.
United take on the Dutch side in Stockholm in a vital game for Jose Mourinho.
Top stories
One of the most shocking was the contract negotiated between Raiola and Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.
The forward sustained "significant knee ligament damage" during Manchester United's 2-1 Europa League win over Anderlecht/
Levon Aronian climbed three spots to the 6th position, while Sergei Movsesian and Vladimir Akopian come in the 64th and 83rd, respectively.
According to media reports, the club are looking for a substitute for Bruma, a Portuguese winger who will soon depart the Istanbul team.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Greece approves more austerity measures in bailout bid Eurozone finance ministers meet on May 22 to decide if Greece has done enough to receive a €7.5bn ($8.3bn) loan plus debt relief.
Three lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resign If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
Star-studded animated film “Animal Crackers” sells around the world The adventure comedy features a high-wattage voice cast including Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Danny DeVito and Ian McKellen.
Shekhar Kapur to helm Genocide tale “3 Apples Fell From Heaven” The film is set in 1915-1917 as Turks slaughtered Armenians, and revolves around a young female refugee taken in by Turkish neighbors after the death of her parents.