China's Xi says willing to put South Korea ties back on track
May 19, 2017 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese President Xi Jinping told a visiting South Korean envoy on Friday, May 19 that he was willing to put relations with Seoul back on a normal track after ties were soured by the United States placing an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea, Reuters reports.
Xi told Lee Hae-chan, representing new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, that his visit showed the importance Moon attached to relations with Beijing.
"China, too, pays great attention to the bilateral ties," Xi said in comments in front of reporters in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
"We're willing to work with South Korea to preserve the hard-won results, properly handle disputes, put China-South Korea relations back onto a normal track and benefit both peoples on the basis of mutual understanding and mutual respect," he said.
Lee gave Xi a hand-written letter from Moon.
"President Moon said he hopes I'd also pass on his gratitude to you for your message of congratulation and the telephone call after he was elected," Lee said before reporters were asked to leave the room.
China has been infuriated by the U.S. deployment of an advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea, saying it was a threat to its security and would do nothing to ease tensions with Pyongyang.
The United States and South Korea have said the deployment is aimed purely at defending against any threat from North Korea, which experts have thought for months is preparing for its sixth nuclear test in defiance of United Nations sanctions.
South Korea has complained that some of its companies doing business in China have faced discrimination in retaliation for the THAAD deployment.
Top stories
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
Partner news
Latest news
Three lawmakers from Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc resign If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
Star-studded animated film “Animal Crackers” sells around the world The adventure comedy features a high-wattage voice cast including Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Danny DeVito and Ian McKellen.
Shekhar Kapur to helm Genocide tale “3 Apples Fell From Heaven” The film is set in 1915-1917 as Turks slaughtered Armenians, and revolves around a young female refugee taken in by Turkish neighbors after the death of her parents.
Duolingo rolls out a Japanese language course for iOS The Japanese course features a strong focus on real-world interactions like ordering food and asking directions.