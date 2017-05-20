// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia’s Tigran Kirakosyan named European Sambo champion

Armenia’s Tigran Kirakosyan named European Sambo champion
May 20, 2017 - 12:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tigran Kirakosyan (52kg weight category) won gold at the European Sambo Championship in Minsk, Belarus.

In the final bout of the tournament, the Armenian beat Azerbaijan’s Agasif Samedov, securing the European champion’s title.

Also from Armenia, Harutyun Sargsyan (57 kg weight category) snatched a bronze medal in Minsk.

 Top stories
Batshuayi delivers Chelsea Premier League titleBatshuayi delivers Chelsea Premier League title
"This is a great achievement for the players," Conte told Sky Sports in a pitch-side interview after breaking away from his players' celebrations.
Raiola strangled BVB in Manchester United's Mkhitaryan deal: reportRaiola strangled BVB in Manchester United's Mkhitaryan deal: report
One of the most shocking was the contract negotiated between Raiola and Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgeryZlatan Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery
The forward sustained "significant knee ligament damage" during Manchester United's 2-1 Europa League win over Anderlecht/
Three Armenians included in FIDE’s list of top 100 chess playersThree Armenians included in FIDE’s list of top 100 chess players
Levon Aronian climbed three spots to the 6th position, while Sergei Movsesian and Vladimir Akopian come in the 64th and 83rd, respectively.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Syrian rebels start leaving last opposition-held Homs district The deal, backed by Syria's ally Russia, began to be implemented in March. Thousands of people have left in a several stages.
Exhibit of new paintings by Gerhard Richter opens at Albertinum in Dresden On the occasion of his 85th birthday, the Gerhard Richter Archive of the Dresden State Art Collections is holding an exhibition 2017 with new paintings by the artist.
Hayden Christensen battles PTSD in “Numb, at the Edge of the End” trailer (video) Numb follows Kurt Matheson, played by Hayden Christensen, a war veteran with PTSD who thinks that the end of the world is coming.
Robert Pattinson to star in two-part film “The Souvenir” The '80s-set film centers on a young film student who is involved in her first serious love affair with a complicated and untrustworthy man.