Armenia’s Tigran Kirakosyan named European Sambo champion

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tigran Kirakosyan (52kg weight category) won gold at the European Sambo Championship in Minsk, Belarus.

In the final bout of the tournament, the Armenian beat Azerbaijan’s Agasif Samedov, securing the European champion’s title.

Also from Armenia, Harutyun Sargsyan (57 kg weight category) snatched a bronze medal in Minsk.