Armenia NA: Committee head nominee on fighting election bribes

May 20, 2017 - 13:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Candidate for the post of the head of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Human Rights, lawmaker from the Republican Party of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan has commented on the issue of fighting electoral bribes in the country.

According to Tovmasyan, the society’s political and legal preparedness is of particular importance for holding well-structured elections.

“The society’s perception of the importance of elections and the role of the body they are voting for is crucial,” Tovmasyan said.

“No matter how we change the legislation, these problems will nevertheless display themselves in some way.”

“So Armenia is now facing the issue of improving the political and legal culture among the society,” Tovmasyan added.

 Top stories
Ara Babloyan from ruling RPA elected Armenian parliament speakerAra Babloyan from ruling RPA elected Armenian parliament speaker
The parliament voted by secret ballot with 88 in favor and 12 opposed, with Babloyan beating Edmon Marukyan from YELQ bloc.
Armenia: YELQ bloc boycotts president's speech at first NA sessionArmenia: YELQ bloc boycotts president's speech at first NA session
YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the MPs will return to the hall once the president's speech is over to participate in the fist session.
Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc names new parliament deputy speakerArmenia’s Tsarukyan bloc names new parliament deputy speaker
Also, Naira Zohrabyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Vardan Bostanjyan will head three of the new parliament’s committees.
Armenia’s YELQ vows financial aid as it seeks to root out vote buyingArmenia’s YELQ vows financial aid as it seeks to root out vote buying
The socially vulnerable residentswill receive AMD 15,000 each, which Pashinyan said will help “get rid of the vote-buying practice.”
Post-election math

Split of opposition votes

