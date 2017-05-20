Armenia NA: Committee head nominee on fighting election bribes

PanARMENIAN.Net - Candidate for the post of the head of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Human Rights, lawmaker from the Republican Party of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan has commented on the issue of fighting electoral bribes in the country.

According to Tovmasyan, the society’s political and legal preparedness is of particular importance for holding well-structured elections.

“The society’s perception of the importance of elections and the role of the body they are voting for is crucial,” Tovmasyan said.

“No matter how we change the legislation, these problems will nevertheless display themselves in some way.”

“So Armenia is now facing the issue of improving the political and legal culture among the society,” Tovmasyan added.