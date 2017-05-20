Freed Boko Haram schoolgirls to meet families after 3 years
May 20, 2017 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Officials say the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity are reuniting with their families for the first time, The Associated Press reports.
Some of the families were seen Saturday, May 20 in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release earlier this month.
It was the largest liberation of hostages since 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their boarding school in 2014. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls’ freedom.
Many of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children. Another 113 girls remain missing. Some have been radicalized and have refused to return.
The mass abduction brought international attention to Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency in northern Nigeria. Thousands have been kidnapped or killed.
Top stories
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
“Nymphomaniac” star to topline Michale Boganim’s “Borough Park” Martin will star as a 22-year-old woman who is disowned by her father, an esteemed rabbi, and is forced to leave Borough Park’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.
Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Iran's Rouhani on victory Rouhani secured a commanding lead of 57 percent in a race that drew more than seven out of every 10 voters to the polls.
Tom Cruise cursed by the ultimate evil in “The Mummy” final trailer (video) "The Mummy", which marks the first installment of Universal Monster Cinematic Universe, will hit U.S. theaters on June 9.
Bitcoin hits record high of $1900 on Asian trading fever Experts note a broader boost in the whole cryptocurrency market with the rise of digital currencies such as ripple and litecoin.