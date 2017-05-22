North Korea confirms 'successful' launch of ballistic missile
May 22, 2017 - 09:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - North Korea on Monday, May 22 confirmed the "successful" launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, Pyongyang's state media reported, adding the weapon was now ready to be deployed for military action, AFP says.
State-run Korean Central News Agency said the North's leader Kim Jong-Un oversaw Sunday's missile test, which has sparked a fresh chorus of international condemnation and threats of tougher UN sanctions.
The missile tested was the Pukguksong-2, a land-based version of Pyongyang's submarine-launched weapon, using solid-fuel that allows for immediate firing.
"Saying with pride that the missile's rate of hits is very accurate and Pukguksong-2 is a successful strategic weapon, (Kim Jong-Un) approved the deployment of this weapon system for action," KCNA said.
"Now that its tactical and technical data met the requirements of the Party, this type of missile should be rapidly mass-produced in a serial way to arm the KPA Strategic Force," Kim said, referring to the North's army, according to the KCNA report.
The missile, which was described by Washington as medium-range, was fired from Pukchang in South Pyongan province and travelled about 500 kilometres (310 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, according to the South's armed forces.
KCNA said the test "aimed to finally verify all the technical indexes of the weapon system and thoroughly examine its adaptability under various battle conditions, before its deployment at military units for action."
The results of the test were "perfect", KCNA added.
