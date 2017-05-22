Levon Aronian to participate in Norway Chess 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will participate in the fifth annual Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger on June 5-17.

Also taking part in the event are world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Wesley So (U.S.), Vladimir Kramnik (Russia), Fabiano Caruana (U.S.), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.), Viswanathan Anand (India), Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Sergey Karjakin (Russia).

The first edition of Norway Chess took place from 7 May to 18 May 2013. The 2015 edition of the tournament was a part of the inaugural Grand Chess Tour. The tournament has since decided to withdraw from the Grand Chess Tour.