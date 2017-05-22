Armenia CEC rejects annulment of election results

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Central Electoral Commission on Sunday, May 21 confirmed the final results of Yerevan municipal elections and rejected an opposition party’s demand to annul them.

Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party demanded last week that the Armenian CEC annul the results of elections.

In a letter addressed to the CEC chairman Tigran Mukuchyan, party representative Armen Gabrielyan argued that the police and the Republican Party (RPA) carried out “a large-scale fraud operation,” which included vote-buying cases and use of violence against MP Zaruhi Postanjyan and her daughter.

At a session on Sunday, the CEC declared that RPA will receive 46 mandates at Yerevan City Council, while YELQ bloc and Yerkir Tsirani will get 14 and five seats, respectively.