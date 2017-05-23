South Korea fires at suspected drone at border with North
May 23, 2017 - 15:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korea's military fired warning shots at a suspected drone from North Korea on Tuesday, May 23 amid tension over Pyongyang's latest missile test which drew international condemnation and a warning from China, according to Reuters.
The identity of the object remained unclear, the military said, but Yonhap news agency said it was possibly a drone, more than 90 shots were fired in return and it disappeared from radar screens.
The incursion came with tension already high on the Korean peninsula after the North's test-launch of a ballistic missile test on Sunday which Pyongyang said proved advances in its pursuit of building a nuclear-tipped weapon that can hit U.S. targets.
The United States has been trying to persuade China, North Korea's lone major ally, to do more to rein in North Korea, which has conducted dozens of missile launches and tested two nuclear bombs since the start of last year, in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions and resolutions.
The North has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of striking the United States and has ignored calls to halt its weapons programs, even from China. It says the program is necessary to counter U.S. aggression.
