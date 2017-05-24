British police to deploy military at key London sites

PanARMENIAN.Net - British police said they had increased the number of officers on the streets in London and would deploy the military to guard key sites including Buckingham Palace and Downing Street following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people, Reuters reports.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, May 23 the threat level was now considered "critical", meaning an attack may be imminent, and said soldiers would be deployed to prevent further attacks.

"The military will be working under the Metropolitan Police Service command structure to provide static armed guarding at key locations," the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This will include Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, Embassies and the Palace of Westminster. This will free up armed officers to carry out patrols."

The official threat level was raised late on Tuesday to its highest level, "critical", meaning an attack is expected imminently.

Police have named British-born Salman Abedi, 22, as the perpetrator of the bombing at the Manchester Arena indoor venue at the end of a concert by U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande on Monday, attended by thousands of children and teenagers.