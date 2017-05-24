Three more arrested in Manchester bomb attack investigation
May 24, 2017 - 17:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three more men have been arrested as police continue to investigate whether Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi acted alone, BBC News said.
Police arrested the three in the city on Wednesday, May 24. Abedi's 23-year-old brother was arrested on Tuesday.
Abedi killed 22 and injured 64 when he blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.
The UK terror threat level is now up to its highest level of "critical", meaning more attacks may be imminent.
It means military personnel are being deployed to protect key sites.
The Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public following police advice, and will not re-open until further notice, a statement on its website said.
And the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace has been cancelled on Wednesday to allow for the redeployment of police officers, the Ministry of Defence said.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "[Monday's attack] was more sophisticated than some of the attacks we've seen before, and it seems likely - possible - that he wasn't doing this on his own."
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Partner news
Latest news
$15 million Rockwell dominates Sotheby's American Art Auction In addition to Rockwell, works by 20th Century American icons helped raise the annual spring sale of American Art to a $33.1 million total.
Artcurial announces highlights from its Impressionist & Modern Art Sale The prestigious Impressionist and modern art auctions will include Andromède, a rare marble sculpture with an extraordinary history.
“Annabelle: Creation,” Sofia Coppola’s “Beguiled” to screen at LA Film Fest “Annabelle: Creation” is the sequel to the highly successful 2014 movie “Annabelle” about a demonic doll introduced in “The Conjuring.”
Samuel Goldwyn picks up Israeli comedy “Holy Air” The comedy centers on Adam, a Christian Arab living in Nazareth – “a member of a vanishing minority within a minority in the Holy Land and the Middle East.”