// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Three more arrested in Manchester bomb attack investigation

Three more arrested in Manchester bomb attack investigation
May 24, 2017 - 17:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three more men have been arrested as police continue to investigate whether Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi acted alone, BBC News said.

Police arrested the three in the city on Wednesday, May 24. Abedi's 23-year-old brother was arrested on Tuesday.

Abedi killed 22 and injured 64 when he blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

The UK terror threat level is now up to its highest level of "critical", meaning more attacks may be imminent.

It means military personnel are being deployed to protect key sites.

The Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public following police advice, and will not re-open until further notice, a statement on its website said.

And the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace has been cancelled on Wednesday to allow for the redeployment of police officers, the Ministry of Defence said.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: "[Monday's attack] was more sophisticated than some of the attacks we've seen before, and it seems likely - possible - that he wasn't doing this on his own."

Related links:
BBC. Manchester attack: Three more arrests in bomber investigation
 Top stories
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: studySmall glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Sweden drops rape probe against Julian AssangeSweden drops rape probe against Julian Assange
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Turkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalitionTurkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalition
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Warming U.S. ties with Kurds stoke Turkish border tensions: The GuardianWarming U.S. ties with Kurds stoke Turkish border tensions: The Guardian
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Partner news
 Articles
Saving lives

Courageous flight attendants

 Most popular in the section
Japan blacklists companies violating labor laws to prevent suicides
Earth's radio signals may be protecting it from space radiation
Media Luna nabs “Volver” star Carmen Maura’s “Oh Mamy Blue”
Syrian army repels IS counter-attack on key airbase near Aleppo
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
$15 million Rockwell dominates Sotheby's American Art Auction In addition to Rockwell, works by 20th Century American icons helped raise the annual spring sale of American Art to a $33.1 million total.
Artcurial announces highlights from its Impressionist & Modern Art Sale The prestigious Impressionist and modern art auctions will include Andromède, a rare marble sculpture with an extraordinary history.
“Annabelle: Creation,” Sofia Coppola’s “Beguiled” to screen at LA Film Fest “Annabelle: Creation” is the sequel to the highly successful 2014 movie “Annabelle” about a demonic doll introduced in “The Conjuring.”
Samuel Goldwyn picks up Israeli comedy “Holy Air” The comedy centers on Adam, a Christian Arab living in Nazareth – “a member of a vanishing minority within a minority in the Holy Land and the Middle East.”