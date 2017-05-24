Messi's Spanish jail sentence for tax fraud confirmed
May 24, 2017 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A 21-month jail term handed down last year to Barcelona and Argentina footballer Lionel Messi has been confirmed by Spain's Supreme Court, but he is unlikely to go to prison, BBC News reports.
Messi and his father Jorge, who manages his finances, were both convicted in 2016 of defrauding Spain of €4.1m ($4.6m) in taxes.
Jorge Messi's jail term was reduced because he paid some of the taxes.
In Spain, prison terms of under two years can be served under probation.
The case will now return to the court in Barcelona that handed down the original judgement.
Lionel Messi, a five-time world footballer of the year, has always denied any involvement and told his trial in June 2016 that "I only worried about playing football."
Both men were convicted of three counts of fraud, for using tax havens in Belize and Uruguay between 2007 and 2009, and were also given weighty fines.
They were found guilty of using fictitious companies to evade paying Spanish taxes on income that came from companies paying for the use of Lionel Messi's image rights.
Jorge Messi's jail term was reduced from 21 months to 15 by the Supreme Court to take into account the money he had since handed to the tax authorities.
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Partner news
Latest news
$15 million Rockwell dominates Sotheby's American Art Auction In addition to Rockwell, works by 20th Century American icons helped raise the annual spring sale of American Art to a $33.1 million total.
Artcurial announces highlights from its Impressionist & Modern Art Sale The prestigious Impressionist and modern art auctions will include Andromède, a rare marble sculpture with an extraordinary history.
“Annabelle: Creation,” Sofia Coppola’s “Beguiled” to screen at LA Film Fest “Annabelle: Creation” is the sequel to the highly successful 2014 movie “Annabelle” about a demonic doll introduced in “The Conjuring.”
Samuel Goldwyn picks up Israeli comedy “Holy Air” The comedy centers on Adam, a Christian Arab living in Nazareth – “a member of a vanishing minority within a minority in the Holy Land and the Middle East.”