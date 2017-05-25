Trump in Brussels for “tough” NATO talks amid major protests
May 25, 2017 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - US President Donald Trump is in Brussels for what his team are describing as "tough" talks with other members of the NATO military alliance, BBC News said.
Trump is also due to meet European Union officials on Thursday, May 25. He has been critical of both NATO and the EU.
He wants NATO to commit resources to the fight against so-called Islamic State and may also press members to pay their full financial share.
European leaders will seek assurances of Trump's commitment to US allies.
European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: "I'll aim to convince POTUS [President of the US] that euro-atlanticism means the free world co-operating to prevent post-West world order."
After landing in Brussels on Wednesday, Trump met the Belgian king and queen while thousands demonstrated against his presence in the centre of the city.
Earlier, he was granted a short private audience with the Pope at the Vatican.
Trump has voiced criticism of other NATO countries for spending less on defence than an agreed 2% of national output.
Ahead of Thursday's meetings, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters that Trump "really wants to persuade NATO members to step up and fully meet their obligations".
He added: "I think you can expect the president to be very tough on them and say... 'We are doing a lot. The American people are doing a lot for your security, for joint security. You need to make sure you're doing your share for your own security as well.'
"That's going to be the core of his message to NATO."
Tillerson also said President Trump had yet to make a final decision on whether the US would remain in the Paris climate agreement.
The NATO gathering will see the alliance agree to a US plan for NATO to take a bigger role in the fight against Islamist militants, particularly jihadist group Islamic State (IS) - but France and Germany insist the move is symbolic.
Photo: AFP
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Twitter's live 360-degree videos arrive on Apple TV After you select a video from the Periscope Global Map, you can then navigate the 360-degree video using the Siri remote.
Screen Media nabs Tribeca comedy-drama “Literally, Right Before Aaron” The film follows the aftermath of a love affair between Adam and his ex-girlfriend Allison, when Adam gets word of Allison’s upcoming wedding.
Michael Bay’s “Drone Warrior” biopic finds scribe Bay’s fifth film in the “Transformers” franchise, “Transformers: The Last Knight,” opens on June 23. He’s directed all five films.
Boeing building DARPA's new hypersonic space plane The XS-1 will manage this feat by flying to suborbital heights without boosters before deploying a disposable, secondary rocket to push its payload into orbit.