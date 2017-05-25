CSTO negotiating participation in UN peacekeeping missions

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is working on the practical details ahead of concluding a mandate to participate in the UN peacekeeping missions in third countries, CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov told TASS.

As he noted, the CSTO has a peacekeeping potential (over 3,5 thousand strong) aimed to maintain peace not only on the CSTO member states’ territory, but on that of the third countries as well.

“At present we, jointly with the UN, are working on practical details related to legal framework of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent’s use in the UN peace support missions,” Khachaturov said.