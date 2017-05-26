EU presses Erdogan over Turkey's human rights record in Brussels
May 26, 2017 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Senior European Union officials on Thursday, May 25 pressed President Tayyip Erdogan over Turkey's human rights record while he pushed Brussels to deliver on promises of visa-free travel to Europe for Turks, Reuters said.
Erdogan's visit to Brussels, where he was also due to attend a NATO summit, comes at a time of strain in EU-Turkey relations.
The EU has expressed concern over Turkey's sacking and jailing of tens of thousands of soldiers, police, teachers and civil servants since a failed military coup last July. It has also criticized a revamping of Turkey's constitution - backed by a referendum - that greatly expands Erdogan's powers.
Turkey says its crackdown is targeting supporters of a exiled Muslim cleric it blames for the coup attempt. It has also accused the EU of frustrating Ankara's decades-old bid to join the bloc. Talks are now effectively frozen and Erdogan has suggested Turkey might walk away from the EU.
"We discussed the need to cooperate. I put the question of human rights in the center of our discussions with Erdogan," European Council chief Donald Tusk wrote in a tweet following the meeting but gave no further details.
Erdogan posed for photos with Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker but the atmosphere was frosty and they exchanged no words in public, in contrast to the impromptu conversation the EU officials struck up with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day.
Juncker, Tusk and Erdogan met together for 40 minutes, followed by a 30-minute meeting between Juncker and Erdogan, a spokeswoman for the Commission said.
"The EU and Turkey must and will continue to cooperate. Major issues of common interest were discussed in detail in a good and constructive atmosphere," she said.
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Luc Besson's "Valerian and City of Thousand Planets" final trailer (video) Valerian and Laureline are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe.
“GOT” new pics reunite the Starks, final season episode count revealed In this upcoming seven-episode season 7 of the hit HBO series, showrunner David Benioff promises that "everybody steps up their game this season."
HTC Link promises a smartphone-powered high-end VR experience The device promises to be "cableless," though it will still connect to your phone and an external camera.
Baidu’s text-to-speech system mimics a variety of accents The company says that the new version has been able to "learn from hundreds of unique voices from less than a half an hour of data per speaker".