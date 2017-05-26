Investigation on detained blogger Lapshin case wraps up in Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The investigation into the criminal case of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is under arrest in Azerbaijan, is completed, his lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend.

The lawyer today (May 26) met with Lapshin in the medical center of the detention facility. Chernin said he will be presented with the case materials on May 30 to be sent to the court next.

Lapshin will stand trial in Baku over his visits to the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Lapshin divides his time between Israel and a few other places. He was arrested on December 15 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, at the request of Azeri authorities who demanded his extradition.

Lapshin was arrested following his visits to Karabakh as well as due to critical posts in his Russian-language blog against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Once extradited to Azerbaijan, Lapshin was immediately taken into custody.