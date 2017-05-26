Investigation on detained blogger Lapshin case wraps up in Azerbaijan
May 26, 2017 - 15:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The investigation into the criminal case of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is under arrest in Azerbaijan, is completed, his lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend.
The lawyer today (May 26) met with Lapshin in the medical center of the detention facility. Chernin said he will be presented with the case materials on May 30 to be sent to the court next.
Lapshin will stand trial in Baku over his visits to the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.
Lapshin divides his time between Israel and a few other places. He was arrested on December 15 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, at the request of Azeri authorities who demanded his extradition.
Lapshin was arrested following his visits to Karabakh as well as due to critical posts in his Russian-language blog against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Once extradited to Azerbaijan, Lapshin was immediately taken into custody.
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
STXfilms nabs Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” In the comedy, an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful woman on the planet.
Lionsgate acquires Eddie Redmayne’s comedy adventure “Early Man” Redmayne was the first cast member who boarded the toon, set at the dawn of time when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth.
Nintendo shares hit 8-year high Past games in the series have helped Nintendo sell millions of PSPs, millions of 3DSes and literally gotten top marks from the critics.
Rocket Lab nails 1st orbital rocket launch from private pad The relatively tiny vehicle, designed to ferry small payloads to orbit, reached outer space around 20 minutes past midnight (Eastern time) on May 25.