President Temer revokes decree deploying troops in Brazil
May 26, 2017 - 17:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazilian President Michel Temer has revoked a decree that deployed troops in the capital, Brasilia, to defend government buildings against protests, BBC News reports.
The decree was made on Wednesday, May 24 when the government said police could not contain anti-government demonstrations.
However, the move was strongly criticised by city authorities and the opposition.
Protesters want the resignation of President Temer, fresh elections, and the withdrawal of economic reforms.
The decree was issued as an estimated 35,000 people marched in the capital on Wednesday.
Demonstrations began peacefully but clashes with police then erupted. Protesters started a fire inside the ministry of agriculture and damaged several other ministerial buildings.
Government workers were said to be "terrified", the defence ministry said, according to Brazil's Globo newspaper.
Police responded with rubber bullets and tear gas.
The decree, known as the law-and-order guarantee, is permitted under Brazil's constitution when police forces are overwhelmed.
However, the government of Brasilia complained that it had not been consulted and that the measure was unnecessary. Criticism also came from the opposition and from some of his allies.
Temer has been under intense pressure since last week when the country's supreme court released testimony alleging he had taken millions of dollars in bribes since 2010.
The plea-bargain testimony came from bosses of a giant meat-packing firm.
Temer has vowed to prove his innocence and says he will not stand down.
On Saturday, he filed a petition to have the investigation suspended, but reversed that decision on Tuesday.
Temer took office a year ago after his predecessor, President Dilma Rousseff, was impeached.
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
STXfilms nabs Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” In the comedy, an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful woman on the planet.
Lionsgate acquires Eddie Redmayne’s comedy adventure “Early Man” Redmayne was the first cast member who boarded the toon, set at the dawn of time when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth.
Nintendo shares hit 8-year high Past games in the series have helped Nintendo sell millions of PSPs, millions of 3DSes and literally gotten top marks from the critics.
Rocket Lab nails 1st orbital rocket launch from private pad The relatively tiny vehicle, designed to ferry small payloads to orbit, reached outer space around 20 minutes past midnight (Eastern time) on May 25.