NASA’s Juno mission discovers Jupiter is really weird
May 27, 2017 - 11:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter has sent back a ton of data about our solar system's largest planet. The results from the orbiter's first big data-collection pass, which took place last August, are finally in and it's clear that Juno's five-year journey to the planet was worth the trip, Engadget said.
Juno is being kept in fairly wide orbit around Jupiter's poles, but every 53 days as it switches between north and south, it swoops in to take a closer look at the rest of the giant planet along the way. The flyby takes just two hours, but the six megabytes of data collected during the ride can take 1.5 days to transmit from Juno back to Earth.
So far, we've learned that Jupiter's poles are riddled with densely-packed storms, all of which are about the size of Earth. And Jupiter's classic belts, those lateral stripes up and down the planet's surface, aren't really what researchers expected. Some of them seem to extend deep into the planet's atmosphere while others appear to shift and change just at the surface.
The mission has also sent back data on Jupiter's magnetic field, which we knew beforehand was the strongest in the solar system but thought to be much like our own compass-directing fields. But it's even more intense than researchers thought and irregularly lumpy. In some places it's 10 times stronger than the strongest magnetic fields of Earth. And, like our planet, Jupiter has northern and southern lights, but as of now, its auroras look to be quite different from our own.
"We knew, going in, that Jupiter would throw us some curves," Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, said in a press release, "But now that we are here we are finding that Jupiter can throw the heat, as well as knuckleballs and sliders. There is so much going on here that we didn't expect that we have had to take a step back and begin to rethink of this as a whole new Jupiter."
The findings from this first pass are being released this week in 46 papers published in Science and Geophysical Research Letters. And the next flyby is scheduled for July 11th when Juno will fly over the iconic Great Red Spot.
Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Betsy Asher Hall/Gervasio Robles
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Uber free to operate in Italy on a long-term basis Italian taxi drivers claim Uber unfairly penalizes their businesses because the app is loosely monitored.
HBO renews “Veep” and “Silicon Valley” for 2017-2018 seasons Starring Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Zach Woods, "Silicon Valley" has been nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington to get more screen time in “GOT” season 7 Showrunner Dan Weiss explains how it can happen, "You kill a couple dozen characters, the people who are left by default need to carry more dramatic weight."
Google's “Personal” tab filters out everything but your own content “Personal” is the newest filter in Google Search that helps users fine-tune results by content type, like Images, News, Shopping, etc.