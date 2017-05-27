Postage stamp dedicated to Aurora prize laureate put into circulation
May 27, 2017 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HayPost CJSC has cancelled and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Aurora humanitarian initiative. Laureates of “Aurora” prize. Marguerite Barankitse”.
The postage stamp with a nominal value of 350 AMD was issued at Lowe Martin Group printing house in Canada. The stamp was designed by Alla Mingyalova, a member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative team.
HayPost CJSC has issued a donation coupon for 150 AMD attached to the postage stamp. HayPost CJSC will transfer 150 AMD donation value to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative for the implementation of its projects.
The postage stamp depicts the first inaugural Aurora Prize laureate Marguerite Barankitse, who received the Aurora Prize for the exceptional impact of her actions on preserving lives during the years of civil war in Burundi. To date, she has saved about 30 thousand children and offered them shelter and care.
The postage stamp was cancelled by 2016 Aurora prize laureate Marguerite Barankitse, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan, Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, Co-Founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York Vartan Gregorian, the Managing Director of HayPost Trust Management B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.
Iraqi forces launch broad assault on IS holdouts in Mosul The offensive is the latest push in the more than seven-month battle to retake Mosul, a linchpin in IS's now crumbling bid to establish a cross-border jihadist "state".